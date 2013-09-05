  Panasonic Viera WT600 offers HDMI 2.0, supports 60fps 4K input

Panasonic has announced the Viera WT600, a 4K television incorporating the HDMI 2.0 standard that was just announced.

The inclusion of HDMI 2.0 compatibility means that the Panasonic set will accept a 4K 60fps input from 4K playback devices such as Blu-ray players or next-gen games consoles, so getting access to content, when it appears, is guaranteed on this future proof TV.

Panasonic claimed a world's first on making the announcement, although we've subsequently heard murmurings of upgrades for HDMI 2.0 compatibility on other sets, so some of that glory may not last.

Sticking with the theme of 4K content, the Viera WT600 has an HTML5 browser, as well as a H.264 decoder, meaning that USB and SD 4K content, as well as that online, will be compatible. There's no mention of HEVC, however, but that would just be a software update away.

The Panasonic Viera WT600 has a 65-inch 3840 x 2160p display, THX certified, that gives 120fps 4K playback, to make sure things stay nice and smooth, with local dimming to keep the blacks dark and the whites bright.

There's Wi-Fi connectivity so you can access content on your home media server with DLNA compatibility, along with all the normal smart TV bells and whistles. There's an integrated camera for making Skype calls.

The Viera WT600 has a slim design with a funky minimalist stand and bezel.

The Panasonic Viera WT600 is already up for pre-order online, expected to ship in mid-October for a price of $5999.99.