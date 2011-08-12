  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Panasonic TV news

Panasonic Star Wars Blu-ray deal announced

|
Pocket-lint Panasonic Star Wars Blu-ray deal announced

If your sole intention of buying a Blu-ray player this summer was in preparation of what surely has to be the biggest Blu-ray release to date - Star Wars: The Complete saga - then Panasonic may have just the deal for you.

The Japanese electronics giant has just announced, at an exclusive London Star Wars event that Pocket-lint was present, that it will be bundling part of the Blu-ray bonanza in with selected Blu-ray models from its range.

You simply have to buy one of the new 2011 Blu-ray players (BDT110, 210, 310, PWT500) or recorders (BWT700 and BWT800) or Blu-ray home theatre systems (BTT270, BTT262, BTT370, BTT362, BTT775, BFT800) between now and 31 December to qualify.

You can then claim your free Original Trilogy box-set (worth around £35 and, to be honest, the far better triumvirate) up until 31 January - making it a pretty good Christmas present for any of your Star Wars loving pals. (Stick Pocket-lint's in the post - thanks).

If you buy your player now and get your claim in quickly, you should get your Blu-ray movies on day one of the saga's release too, 12 September.

The temptation is strong with this one....

PopularIn TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  2. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  3. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  4. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  5. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  1. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  2. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  3. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  4. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
Comments