Panasonic Star Wars Blu-ray deal announced

If your sole intention of buying a Blu-ray player this summer was in preparation of what surely has to be the biggest Blu-ray release to date - Star Wars: The Complete saga - then Panasonic may have just the deal for you.

The Japanese electronics giant has just announced, at an exclusive London Star Wars event that Pocket-lint was present, that it will be bundling part of the Blu-ray bonanza in with selected Blu-ray models from its range.

You simply have to buy one of the new 2011 Blu-ray players (BDT110, 210, 310, PWT500) or recorders (BWT700 and BWT800) or Blu-ray home theatre systems (BTT270, BTT262, BTT370, BTT362, BTT775, BFT800) between now and 31 December to qualify.

You can then claim your free Original Trilogy box-set (worth around £35 and, to be honest, the far better triumvirate) up until 31 January - making it a pretty good Christmas present for any of your Star Wars loving pals. (Stick Pocket-lint's in the post - thanks).

If you buy your player now and get your claim in quickly, you should get your Blu-ray movies on day one of the saga's release too, 12 September.

The temptation is strong with this one....