Panasonic Viera Remote iPhone and iPad app revamped and relaunched

Panasonic has announced that its Viera Remote app for iDevices has had a spring clean, and now offers more features and is more compatible with the cloud based Viera Connect service.

The app, which controls your Viera TV plasma models (VT30 Series, GT30 Series, ST30 Series, G30 and S30 Series) and LCD models (DT35, DT30, D35 and E30 Series) lets you "quickly and intuitively navigate all the tools and features" on your TV.

Basically the app turns your iPhone or iPad into a big touchpad remote control for your telly, giving you advanced gesture controls for apps and programming from Panasonic's online platforms as well as simple controls, such as volume control and channel changing, for when you just want to kick back and watch some Bargain Hunt.

Fabien Roth, general manager consumer TV at Panasonic Marketing Europe said: "At Panasonic we believe that the TV viewing experience should be both relaxing and exciting.

"The new Viera Remote app takes the familiarity and functionality of iPad, iPhone and iPod touch and allows users convenient browsing of their TV content. We believe this app will really emphasise the ease of use and fun experience of our new Viera Connect service."

It's in the App Store now, and it's free.