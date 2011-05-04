Panasonic DMR-BWT800 and DMR-BWT700 take the 3D plunge

Not sure whether to get a a Blu-ray player, a Freeview HD recorder or a HDD recorder? Then why not get all three in one with the latest home cinema set ups from Panasonic - the 3D ready DMR-BWT800 or DMR-BWT700.

Both machines feature twin tuners, so you can record two things at once (or watch one and record another) - with the option to record onto the built in HDD (500GB on the 800 and 320GB on the 700).

As well as taking care of all your HD programming - the Blu-ray player aspect of the machines is 3D ready, and even offers you the option to stick your old fashioned 2D content into the third dimension as well.

And, it just wouldn't be 2011 if the machines didn't offer a wealth of connectivity and networking tools. You can tick Wi-Fi, DLNA and SD card reading off of your list - with the web TV aspects taken care of by Panasonic's Viera Cast.

So that's video on demand from Acetrax, video calling with Skype and numerous other web based apps including YouTube and Picasa.

The DMR-BWT800 also packs a range of impressive sound features including Digital Tube Sound, Pure Sound Mode and Twin HDMI.

Finally, there's a a high speed copying function and a DR file conversion function that lets you convert TV shows recorded in DR mode on HDD into HG, HX, HE, HL or HM mode. Both machines also work with Panasonic's new iPhone remote app.

Pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.