Avatar 3D Blu-ray now available
Avatar has, at last, got a 3D Blu-ray release, courtesy of a tie-up with Panasonic.
If you want to get your hands on one now, simply buy a full HD 3D Viera TV bundle and you'll get James Cameron's Oscar winning Pocahontas tribute thrown in.
Laurent Abadie, CEO and chairman of Panasonic Europe said: "Through our exclusive bundling deal with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment to offer Avatar on 3D Blu-ray disc - included with a selection of our 3D technology - we are bringing this iconic cinematographic experience to consumers across Europe, to enjoy the excitement and beauty of Pandora - in 3D - from the comfort of their own homes".
We expect Panasonic to have an exclusivity deal with Avatar for a few months, and then it should see a general release. Well, we hope that this is the case anyway - the UK's 3D Blu-ray business has been a slow burner for a while now, but is slowly showing signs of bursting into life.
A mass release of the biggest movie of all time would be a big boost.
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments