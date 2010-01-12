Panasonic Portable Blu-ray gets second outing
Panasonic has released two new versions of its portable Blu-ray player, the B15, first seen at CES 2009 for those who want high-definition movies on the go on a small screen.
While Blu-ray can't really be appreciated under 40-inches that hasn't stopped the company offering those who've already gone "blu" the chance to watch their movie collection on the go.
The new models, the DMP-B500 and DMP-B100 will come in 10.1-inch and 8.9-inch variations and have Wi-Fi connectivity and a SD card slot for additional content like photos.
But it's not just the screen size that's been changed, the design has had an overhaul as well. The player now features a mono-arm design, the display angle of the B100 can be freely adjusted.
Both the DMP-B500 and DMP-B100 feature much of the same technology found in Panasonic's stand alone Blu-ray Disc players.
The B500 features an increased high resolution WSVGA screen size to 10.1 inches, an expanded VIERA CAST internet functionality with Wi-Fi wireless LAN connection, an SD memory card slot that can playback digital still JPEG images and high definition video (AVCHD), a USB port, Dolby Digital and DTS HD and VIERA Link.
The B100 features an 8.9-inch high resolution WSVGA screen, an SD memory card slot for playback of JPEG images, an adjustable position screen, Dolby Digital and DTS HD.
Both portable Blu-ray Disc players will be available in the spring.
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
- Google Chromecast tips and tricks: 15 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
- Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
- Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
- Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
Comments