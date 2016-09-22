Oppo’s UDP-203 is an Ultra HD Blu-ray playing powerhouse

Oppo has taken the wraps off its new UDP-203 Ultra HD Blu-ray player, and will join just a small number of similar players in the UK. Currently, the only UHD Blu-ray players available are the Panasonic DMP-UB900 and DMP-UB700, Samsung UBD-K8500 and the Xbox One S.

What sets Oppo’s player apart is that it could eventually support Dolby Vision with a future software update. There’s a Mediatek SoC inside the player so it can comfortably handle HDR (High Dynamic Range) content out the box, but the chip should be powerful enough to handle Dolby Vision too.

HDR improves a picture's contrast between the whitest whites and blackest blacks to make it appear more natural; adding layers and definition. Dolby Vision is Dolby's own version of HDR, and promises to deliver an expanded colour palette. It's very similar to HDR, but Dolby oversees the entire filming and production process.

The player itself is black with a brushed metallic front plate but round the back is where the magic happens. Oppo has given the UDP-203 a generous helping of connections including two HDMI outputs, 7.1-channel surround sound speaker outputs, three USB 3.0 outputs and optical and coaxial digital outputs. You’ll also find built-in wi-fi for streaming content over a local network.

Oppo hasn’t given a specific release date, but has said it will be available in Q4 this year, so just in time for Christmas with an expected £599 price tag, putting it right up against Panasonic’s UB900.