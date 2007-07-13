Onkyo goes THX crazy with four new HomeCinema AV receivers

Hi-fi specialist Onkyo has unveiled four THX-certified AV receivers for home cinema fans.

The quartet of new THX-certified 7.1-channel models will come in black or silver, all offer full HDMI 1.3a compatibility, including internal decoding for DTS-HD, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus.

According to Onkyo, each model also features a sophisticated set of internal video processing capabilities, with the two upper models boasting a world first with the inclusion of Silicon Optix’s acclaimed HQV Reon-VX processing, the first time this leading-edge technology has ever been seen in a home cinema receiver.

Those looking for connectivity will get it. All four receivers feature a comprehensive range of audio and video connections, including HDMI 1.3a switching for three (TX-SR705 and TX-SR805) or four (TX-SR875 and TX-NR905) HDMI sources. The TX-NR905 will also feature a second HDMI output for even greater flexibility. Each receiver is capable of accommodating single-cable pure-digital audio and video transfer from HDMI sources, including 1080p and Deep-Color capability.

Additionally, each model will include the company's RIHD (Remote Interactive over HDMI) communication protocol. This feature allows future integration of many system control functions between compatible components via the HDMI connection, and will also feature compatibility with Toshiba's CE-Link enabled 2007 Regza LCD TV line and Panasonic's Viera-Link TV line, as well as similar protocols from other manufacturers to be announced later in the year.

Those super techie amongst you will appreciate the fact that the TX-SR805, TX-SR875 and TX-NR905 receivers all feature a new dual push-pull amplifier configuration, coupled with a three-stage inverted Darlington circuit and top-of-the-line Burr-Brown DACs for outstanding efficiency and high current with very low distortion. Two of the receivers' seven channels can also be reconfigured for bi-amplification with compatible speaker systems. On the TX-SR875 and TX-NR905, these two channels can also be reconfigured for bridged operation with the front L/R channels for high power output.

Onkyo's new receiver line-up is also the world’s first to feature Neural-THX Surround decoding for broadcasts and gaming.

Prices start at £600 for the TX-SR705, £800 for the TX-SR805, £1000 for the TX-SR875, and £1400 for the TX-SR905. The players will be available over the next couple of months.