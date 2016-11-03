Onkyo's LS7200 Atmos soundbar plays nice with movies and music

Onkyo has taken the wraps off the new Envision Cinema LS7200 3D soundbar system. The star of the show is the soundbar that at 53mm high, promises to not block your view of the TV, although you can wall-mount it if you'd rather. Inside you'll find two speakers drivers for each left, right and centre channel as well single height speakers to create 3D sound effects via Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The soundbar connects wirelessly to the included subwoofer and via Multichannel Audio Cable to the AV centre. The AV centre acts as the hub of the system and comes with four HDMI inputs for connecting Blu-ray players, set-top boxes, games consoles and the like and connects to your TV via a single 4K HDMI cable.

Onkyo has included its AccuEQ Room Acoustic Calibration software for adjusting the sound to your room to give you the best possible enveloping effect from Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks.

The company has also applied a Surround Enhancer mode that claims to create "virtual rear speakers" to help give the illusion sound is coming from behind you, and a Direct Mode is best used for stereo sources.

Onkyo is also keen to point out the LS7200 can be used for your music needs too, and supports DTS Play-Fi technology that lets you stream music from a range of integrated streaming services, locally stored tracks or files on a NAS drive via Wi-Fi. If you happen to have other DTS Play-Fi speakers in your house, you can use them to create a multi-room music system.

Alternatively you can stream via Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, or Tidal and TuneIn radio through the Onkyo Controller app.

The Onkyo LS7200 will be available to buy from January for £899.