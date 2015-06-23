Onkyo embraces DTS:X and continues down Dolby Atmos path with TX-RZ900 and RZ800 receivers

Onkyo has announced two premium AV receivers with support for DTS:X, the audio company's latest surround format that, like Dolby Atmos, adds extra spatial effects to a sound mix.

The receivers also continue Onkyo's recent tradition of support Dolby Atmos and the extra height channels required to accurately render the more immersive cinema soundtracks on offer on some recent Blu-ray releases.

The Onkyo TX-RZ800 and TX-RZ900 receivers also each come with 4K Ultra HD HDMI inputs and outputs, THX Select 2 Plus-certification, and Wi-Fi. They are also AirPlay and Bluetooth-enabled for simple audio hook up and come with Spotify and Deezer software built-in.

The TX-RZ800 is a 7.2 channel receiver (5.1.2 for Dolby Atmos) and is capable of outputting 185W per channel. The TX-RZ900 has the same channel configuration but is capable of outputting 200W per channel.

They will both be available from August priced at £1,349.99 for the RZ900, £1,049.99 for the RZ800.

Onkyo has also announced a 2.1 channel audio package for home cinema set-ups with less room. The LS3200 can be wall mounted and comes with a 2 x 20W digital amplifier, two pairs of 65mm full-range drivers and a 50W down-firing subwoofer.

Dolby Digital and DTS Studio Sound technologies are built-in, along with Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from a compatible devices.

The Onkyo LS3200 will cost £349.99 and will also be available from August.