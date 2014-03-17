  Onkyo claims true 4K 60fps support for TX-NR636 and TX-NR535 AV receivers

Onkyo will soon release two AV receivers that each feature true 4K/60Hz support.

The 5.2-channel Onkyo TX-NR535 and 7.2-channel Onkyo TX-NR636 both have the latest HDMI specification and the latter is compatible with HDCP 2.2, the DRM copy-protection standard for future video broadcasts and streaming.

Both receivers also have built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and support for Spotify Connect - the music streaming service's wireless standard - will be added later this year. The Onkyo remote app for iOS and Android will stream Spotify, Deezer, Aupeo and TuneIn audio via a mobile device.

The receivers are capable of gapless playback of high-resolution audio files, including 5.6MHz DSD, Dolby TrueHD, 192kHz/24-bit FLAC and WAV, and ALAC to 96kHz and 24-bit depth.

And those looking to upgrade to the 636 from a previous generation will find that there are now two 32-bit DSP engines for smooth decoding of the higher res tracks.

The 636 features six rear HDMI inputs, one front (which also supports MHL) and two rear outputs. An MM phono stage for turntable connection is on board, and there are dedicated Powered Zone 2 terminals for multi-room audio. It sports Dolby Pro Logic IIz 7.1-channel upmixing and upscales low resolution video to 1080p or 4K using Qdeo technology.

The 535 has six rear HDMI inputs and one output. It can pass-through 4K 60fps content to a compatible display.

The Onkyo TX-NR535 will be available from early April for £400, while the TX-NR636 will cost £500 and hit stores later that month. They will both be available in black or silver.