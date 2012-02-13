  Onkyo unveils 2012 entry level AV receiver line-up, including 7.2 TX-NR616

Onkyo has announced the first models in its 2012 range of AV receivers and they are all at the "entry level" end of the market. There are four in total, with three of them featuring network streaming abilities, including Spotify support.

At £299.99, the 5.1 Onkyo TX-NR313 is the cheapest of the bunch and, therefore, doesn't offer network connectivity. However, it does come with five 3D-compatible HDMI ports, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding, and sARC (Audio Return Channel) support to route a compatible TV's audio back through the receiver.

There's a USB port on the front of the device which can be linked directly to an iPod, iPhone or flash-memory device. Power output is quoted at 5 x 100W.

The TX-NR414 is the cheapest of the bunch to offer network streaming, including the aforementioned Spotify and access to free internet radio stations. It can also act as a music streamer, being able to play a variety of audio files stored on a PC or network storage solution.

InstaPrevue technology is also present, which allows you to see live on-screen video thumbnails of the content playing on your HDMI-connected devices before switching sources. And the Hybrid Standby feature can route the video and audio of a source, such as a Blu-ray, through to a TV without the need to switch the amplifier on completely.

The 414 also offers a Zone 2 line-out, so can feed a separate audio source to a different room. Like the TX-NR313, it's a 5.1 receiver, but with a bit more power, at 5 x 130W.

Both the Onkyo TX-NR515 and TX-NR616 AV receivers are 7.2-channel machines, and come with the new MHL badging alongside HDMI. This means they can also play back 1080p video with 7.1-channel of surround sound via a smartphone or other portable device.

They are also both network-capable, offering the same feature set as the TX-NR414, and each come with eight 3D-capable HDMI inputs and two rear outputs (for TV and projector, for example). They can both upscale video to 4K2K (4096 x 2160) when connected to a compatible display (1080p otherwise), and feature Dolby Pro Logic IIz for extra front height channels.

The 616 also adds Audyssey DSX expansion for extra front wide channels, while Audyssey 2EQ room acoustic correction is present on both to help with set-up. The pricier of the range is also THX Select2 Plus-certified.

Onkyo's TX-NR515 lists a 7 x 130W power output for £499.99. And the Onkyo TX-NR616 costs £599.99 with a power output of 7 x 165W.

All models will be available in silver or black, with the 313, 414 and 515 hitting stores in March, followed in April by the 616.