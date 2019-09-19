Massive OnePlus TV pics and specs leak reveals all

OnePlus will soon launch its own-brand TV and while it has been carefully drip-feeding official information online ahead of the unveiling, there's always a good leak or two to upset the apple cart.

Specifications and images, claimed to be of the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro models, have been posted online by PC Tablet.

The pics look convincing, especially the one that features a remote control, as it's the exact-same remote shown in an officially released press image, as shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently.

1/3 PC Tablet

The rest just show, well, a TV. To be fair, most TVs look the same until you get to see them in action.

However, more interesting is the spec sheet the site also claims to have unearthed.

It relates to the OnePlus TV Q1 - the 55-inch model (the Q1 Pro is 65-inch) - and reveals that the 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED set will feature not just HDR10 but Dolby Vision too.

It will have three HDMI ports on the rear, two USB, plus Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

There will be 2.5GB of RAM on-board and 16GB of storage for Android TV apps and games.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will be preinstalled, it says, while the in-built Chromecast functionality will make it perfect for use with Google Stadia too - when that arrives in November.

We won't have long to wait until we find out more, as the TV will be unveiled in India on 26 September.