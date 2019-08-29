OnePlus TV confirmed to run Android TV for apps and smarts

OnePlus boss Pete Lau has confirmed that the company's first television will be powered by Android TV.

The OnePlus TV is expected to launch next month, September, in India initially and we've heard plenty of rumours and official details about it over the last month or so.

The latest comes from Lau himself, who not only revealed that the company has signed a deal with Google for its smart TV system, but why: "We concluded that the Android TV platform was the only platform that would enable us to provide a fast and smooth experience," he posted on the OnePlus blog.

One reason stated is that by adopting Android as its TV platform, the set will seamless work with OnePlus phones: "OnePlus TV is our first step to gradually establish a OnePlus IoT ecosystem," explained the CEO.

"In order to do so, we had to choose an operating system that can interact and seamlessly connect with your Android phone. Android TV is the natural choice."

Previously, we learned that the new set will use a QLED panel and be offered at a 55-inch screen size.

It is said to use the manufacturer's own image processing technology and sport voice control features - most likely through Google Assistant now the operating system has been confirmed.

It will also come with the suite of TV apps available through Google Play.