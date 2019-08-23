OnePlus TV will feature a 55-inch QLED panel

OnePlus has announced that its first TV set will have a 55-inch QLED panel or - at least - that will be one of the options. We're expecting a handful of different sized options to be available.

The continued drip-feed of information surrounding this first smart TV comes courtesy of the manufacturer's Indian twitter handle, and was also later tweeted out by European VP, Akis Evangelidis.

What's interesting here is that OnePlus is going with QLED rather than OLED. In the world of premium TVs, most companies tend to go with the latter, while Samsung is championing QLED, which is its own panel technology capable of incredibly bright, dynamic images.

The difference between them is that OLED tech emits brightness from each individual pixel, while QLED uses a LED backlighting to produce the light for the image.

OnePlus and Samsung have a relationship that goes back quite a few years now. The smartphone maker has used Samsung's AMOLED screens on its smartphones for some time, and this could just be a continuation of that relationship into a new product category.

We don't have an exact release date yet for the OnePlus TV, but we do know it will launch in September, and in India only to begin with. A wider global rollout is planned, but partnerships with content providers need to be ironed out before that can happen.