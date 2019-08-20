OnePlus TV will launch in India next month, other regions to follow

OnePlus has announced that its first ever smart TV set will be released in September, with the rollout beginning in India, before launching in other regions.

Pete Lau, the company's co-founder and CEO wrote a lengthy post in the OnePlus Community forums detailing the motivations behind the move; stating that - although plenty of competition exists - it feels it has the right focus to succeed, in the same way it did with smartphones, despite the competition.

Of course, one of the biggest challenges surrounding a smart TV set is content, and it can differ massively by region. This is why the company is launching in India first.

OnePlus has built strong relationships with various content providers in India, but is currently still working on its partnerships with providers in North America, Europe and China; where it hopes to also launch the TV set.

Another reason - not mentioned - is that India is a typically strong market for OnePlus in general. Its flagships are among the best selling phones on Amazon in the region, and it has a legion of dedicated followers there.

What's more, launching in other countries also means more complex inventory management, more risk due to the necessity to have more inventory, in addition to the aforementioned content partnerships.

As has already been stated, OnePlus sees the TV has a hub for the home, as well as a high-end television set for the masses. It sees the TV as a step into the world of smarthome devices/IoT control. It's also seen as a social hub of sorts.

Then there's the design. Little is being revealed right now, but OnePlus wants this to be a set that looks great, even when it's switched off.

In the image above - which gives a subtle impression of its design - it's difficult to get a real sense of what the full set will look like, but it does appear as though the TV is built on to a stand of some kind.

As always, we'll keep you up to date with all things OnePlus TV over the coming weeks as more is revealed.