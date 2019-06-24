Report: OnePlus TV launch is coming soon

While OnePlus has been busy launching the OnePlus 7 Pro and getting a 5G Phone onto the market, attention has been diverted away from one of its other projects - OnePlus TV.

It was September 2018 when the plans were first revealed, with confirmation that Pete Lau - co-founder of OnePlus - moving over to head a new division in the company. Lau previously worked in the Blu-ray division at Oppo.

One of Twitter's upcoming leakers has revealed that the launch of OnePlus TV isn't too far away. Little has been said since a flurry of interviews in 2018, but we're expecting to see the agenda shift to the TV now that the smartphones are out of the way.

Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you? #OnePlus #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/qzCJnfozi4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 21, 2019

It's expected that India will be one of the launch territories and the news that it is "not very far away" will certainly start rumours flying again.

Little is known about what the TV will actually offer, except that it wants to challenge the established order. We're expecting it to be low in price, but offer the latest standards, similar to how OnePlus offers those in its smartphones.

What we do know is that it's going to be smart. It's going to be designed to offer a more personalised TV experience, tailored to the individual while also acting as hub for smart home control.

There's no word on design or sizes, or the display technology that OnePlus is planning to use - but competition will be fierce in this space - not just from established players, but from brands like Hisense and TCL.

What OnePlus might offer is a community feel: that's one of the things that has driven smartphone adoption and its fanbase will likely support OnePlus offering an experience that's different to the rest of the TV market.