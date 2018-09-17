OnePlus is developing a smart TV to bring 'intelligent connectivity' to the home

OnePlus has surprised its fans by announcing plans to move into the home with OnePlus TV.

Making the announcement on the OnePlus forums, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, announced the company's ambitions to bring the "benefits of intelligent connectivity" to the home.

Lau continues, saying "To do this, we are building a new product of OnePlus' premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home."

OnePlus has confirmed to Pocket-lint that Lau will be the head of a new TV division, saying that it will address what OnePlus sees as "gaps in television industry".

OnePlus talks about "premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience". In an interview with Business Insider, Lau talks about the inclusion of a camera, which is about the only play to hardware that's hinted at - everything else is software experience.

There's talk of having your calendar appointments appear on the TV, details for your commute, as well as the ability to arrange transportation. There's the mention that OnePlus is in talks with smart home companies too - but there's no real hint at hardware specifications and whether this is going to be a partnership with an existing TV manufacturer - or indeed just a set-top box experience.

When we talked to Samsung about its new 8K TV, it was very candid saying "anyone can make an 8K TV" - you just go and by the parts. But so much of the experience when it comes to picture quality is about processing - and we can't see that that's something that OnePlus is going to want to tackle from the ground up.

Companies like Amazon have launched their own Fire TV built around Toshiba's TV and that could well be the route that OnePlus takes.

There's a lot more to learn about this new direction for OnePlus, but the message so far is really about vision - seamless connectivity and a totally integrated experience where the TV really the smart core of your home.

We will keep you posted.