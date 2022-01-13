(Pocket-lint) - The Nvidia Shield is getting a new "Shield Software Experience Upgrade 9.0" that adds Android 11 and a slew of other features.

The update, which started rolling out on 12 January, is for all Shield set-top boxes, including the original model from 2015. Apart from upgrading the operating system to Android 11, the Shield software update is adding Google’s Gboard keyboard by default for text entry. Bluetooth support has been improved, too, with Bluetooth aptX and the ability to automatically disconnect Bluetooth devices when the Shield enters sleep mode.

GeForce Now subscribers will also get a couple of new tricks.

The Shield now supports 4K HDR streaming for those who pay for GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 plan that costs $99.99 for six months. And all GeForce Now users are getting better Twitch integration, simultaneous gaming and streaming in high quality, and support for more mice and keyboards.

Lastly, those living in the US can get six months of Peacock Premium for free when they buy a new Shield TV. Peacock, which is NBCUniversal's streaming service, has a free ad-supported tier as well as a premium tier with no ads for $5 per month. You can learn more about Peacock here.

Nvidia’s set-top box hardware last received a software update in 2021, when it got the Google TV interface and improved 4K upscaling.

All software updates are directly pushed out by Nvidia. You'll see a notification in the recommendation row when an update is available. Once you confirm, the system will auto-download and apply the update. Or you can check for updates at Settings > About > System updates.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.