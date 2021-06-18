Nvidia Shield TV getting major Google TV-style overhaul

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia has started to roll out a system update for Shield TV that overhauls the homepage and user interface to be much more like the Chromecast with Google TV experience.

Other Android TV devices have already made the switch, so it's great to see Shield TV catching up.

The biggest changes include a removal of the left-hand sidebar, which ranged different apps and menu options. There is a more visual feel to it that is less stark, and there are new top tabs, including one for discoverable content.

A new apps tab will also reportedly be added.

Nvidia says that the system software update roll out could take up to a week to get to all supported Shield TV devices in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany and Australia.

Shield TV owners in Italy and Spain will also get the new UI, but without the discover tab.

The Nvidia Shield TV is one of the devices that will also soon gain access to Google's Stadia cloud gaming platform.

It sort-of coincides with the system software update, with Stadia becoming available from 23 June.

That effectively turns the Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro into the best cloud gaming hardware around, as you will be able to access Google's service alongside Nvidia's own GeForce Now platform.

