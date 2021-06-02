(Pocket-lint) - For those of you who still use Nvidia's Shield, you may be happy to know the platform just gained a popular app: The Apple TV app.

With the Apple TV app, you can rent movies through Apple’s store and subscribe to premium add-on channels like Showtime and Starz.

But, of course, the real draw is the Apple TV+ video streaming service, which includes TV+ Originals such as For All Mankind. In our opinion, the sci-fi sleeper hit is one of the best new TV series in the past decade. Seriously. Apple TV+ is also home to Ted Lasso, a heart-warming comedy about an American tasked with coaching a UK football club without having any knowledge of the sport.

Read more: Ted Lasso season 2: Release date, cast, and trailers

The Apple TV app is already available on many streaming devices, including Roku and Fire TV set-top boxes and media players, newer PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and several smart TVs from Vizio, Sony, Samsung, and LG TVs. It also recently came to Google’s latest Chromecast.

Keep in mind Apple's app and streaming service supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, even on Nvidia Shield devices.

For more about Apple TV+, including how much it costs, where it's available, and what sort of content it offers, see Pocket-lint's guide here.

We also have a review of the 2019 Nvidia Shield here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.