Amazon is rolling out an update to its Prime Video app for Nvidia Shield TV devices in order to fix an issue with 4K video playback.

The app update will arrive on your Shield TV box over the next few days, if it hasn't already.

Strangely, the issue seems to have been limited to Shield TV not other Android TV devices and sets. It effectively played content listed as 4K HDR in 1080p SDR instead. And it has seem to plagued the Nvidia Shield TV Pro especially.

That has obviously irked plenty of users, so a fix will be much-welcome.

"Amazon has started rolling out the new app to Shield devices, the first step to getting UHD back," posted Nvidia staff on its forums. It "will take around five days to get to everyone".

The latest Nvidia Shield TV is available in two models, standard and pro. Both were released in 2019, with the tube-like standard Shield TV being 4K HDR capable (including Dolby Vision on compatible TVs). It has Dolby Atmos audio support too.

The Shield TV Pro set-top-box has extra RAM and more storage. It can also be used as a Plex server and is Samsung Smartthings Hub-ready.

They are priced at £149.99 and £199.99 respectively.

