Nvidia appears to be prepping two different Shield TV devices and an all-new remote, as evident by leaks on Amazon and Newegg. Most recently, they've been spotted on Best Buy's store shelves.

Some Best Buy locations have been spotted selling the new Shield TV and Shield TV Pro (via 9to5Google) ahead of their actual debut. These yet-to-be-announced streaming media players are expected to debut on 28 October. Photos of the new Shield TVs have now been posted to Reddit, so we were able to confirm many of the devices' specs and features, which have already leaked online.

The Shield TV Pro looks like the Shield TV from 2017. Eeven the specs are similar, as the new model will offer 16GB of flash storage and 3GB of RAM. The biggest changes will be the processor and the new remote control, which has a fresh design, motion-activated backlit buttons, a built-in remote control locator, and other buttons for media control - including a customisable menu button.

The Shield TV Pro also supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, and something Nvidia has called “AI Upscaling" - which should offer “crisper, clearer, video enhanced to 4K resolution in real-time". It will reportedly cost $199.99 when it's released later this month. As for the other Sheild TV, which has a cylindrical design, it should supports 4K with Dolby Vision, as well.

It'll also pack an HDMI, microSD, and Ethernet. We suspect all these details will become official next week, during Nivdia's rumoured event.