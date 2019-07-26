Rumoured new Nvidia Shield TV shows up in FCC listing

We've seen rumours about a new Nvidia Shield TV showing up recently, now there's an official FCC listing which shows it will soon be a reality.

Last month, XDA developers found some references in the Google Play Developer Device Catalogue that suggested there was a new Nvidia Shield TV set-top-box coming with the codename "mdarcy". That info suggested Nvidia was once again using the Tegra X1 chipset but an overclocked and improved version.

This new FCC listing confirms some of these findings - stating that the new console sports a Tegra X1 T210 B01 processor. This is an update to the Tegra X1 A2 processor in 2017's model and confirms the previous rumours that the new Nvidia Shield TV was getting a performance overhaul.

Interestingly, it's thought that this new processor is the same one that's coming in the new Nintendo Switch Lite later this year.

Other than that, there's not a great deal more confirmed at this stage, other than the name. The listing states the product's official title is "Nvidia Corporation Shield Android TV Game Console P3430" - which doesn't give away much more.

However, we are expecting that the new model could include some performance enhancements, better power efficiency and software upgrades with the addition of Android 9.

The Digital Fix also claimed previously that its sources suggested the new Nvidia Shield TV would be geared towards Google Stadia cloud gaming, though whether that's accurate remains to be seen.