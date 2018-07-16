If you're in the market for a 4K HDR media streamer, consider the Nvidia Shield TV. After all, it's deeply discounted for Prime Day 2018.

The device, which is powered by Nvidia's Tegra X1 SoC and runs Google's Android TV, is now on sale for $179, which is $20 off its regular price. This particular model features 16GB of onboard storage and comes with a voice remote and gaming controller. It offers all the usual streaming apps, like Hulu and Netflix, but it also doubles as a Google Assistant-compatible device, giving you control over your smart home.

You can use Shield TV to control many experiences with just the sound of your voice. Dim your lights, stream Netflix to your TV, shuffle your favourite playlist, and more. Other features include support for the add-on Samsung SmartThings USB dongle, which gives you even more control over smart devices, and it supports GeForce Now on-demand cloud gaming for streaming of roughly 225 AAA PC games to your TV.

For more information about Shield TV, see our review here.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.