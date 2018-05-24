Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more

Nvidia has been updating its Nvidia Shield TV Android set-top-box ever since the launch of the first model in 2015, with new features, apps and capabilities.

Now both Shield TV boxes, including the latest version released in 2017, get the Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0, which is rolling out now.

The latest major update adds several additional features, not least an entirely new homescreen.

Its new user interface is customisable and brings content to the front and centre, offering shows, movies or locally stored videos on the home page without you having to enter individual apps first. Its similar to the experience you will find on a Fire TV box or Stick, or Xbox One, where programming on Netflix and other services get their own row of suggestions.

You can also move, remove or pin any app of game onto your homescreen, to make it uniquely yours and give you instant access to the content you want to find most quickly.

The top row on the new homescreen is for favourite apps, which can be arranged in any order you fancy.

A "play next" row is also available, to give you access to shows or films you've not yet finished, or the next episode of a series you've started.

You can also assign "channels" as individual rows. Each channel is a specific app or service that will list the content it feels tickles your fancy most.

In addition to homescreen alterations, the Amazon Prime Video app gets a major update with a new user interface of its own. The Plex Media Server app expands storage options. And several new games have been added to the platform, including Shadowgun Legends, Crashlands and Morphite.

The Nvidia Shield TV will now also be compatible with a PS4 USB adapter so you can use a DualShock 4 joypad. And several other smaller updates, including security patches, are also part of the new firmware.

Full Google Assistant features will be added at a later date.

The Nvidia Shield TV is available from around £180 from retailers such as Amazon.co.uk. It is also available in the US from Amazon.com and others.