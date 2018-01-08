Nvidia 65-inch 120Hz 4K HDR Big Format Gaming Displays come with Shield Android TV built in

Nvidia has announced that it is working with partners to release BFGDs - Big Format Gaming Displays - designed especially for PC gamers that want optimised visuals at 65-inch screen sizes.

Partners include Acer, Asus and HP, and they will be releasing BFGDs later this year.

Each display will have a 65-inch 4K HDR screen capable of running at 120Hz. The spec also includes a full direct-array backlight, with 1,000-nit peak luminance and DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

The displays will also include Nvidia Shield TV tech built-in, so not only will they run Google's Android TV platform, but will feature the additional benefits of Nvidia apps and streaming services.

This includes some dedicated Shield TV gaming apps, that utilise the company's mobile processing for better play than Android is usually capable of. In addition, Netflix is available with 4K HDR streaming, plus localised video streaming applications - all available straight through the monitor without the need for a separate set-top-box.

You might be wondering why you really need the services built into the display when you can stream them from a connected games PC, but Android TV is a smooth, intuitive platform and it saves having to power up your rig just to watch Stranger Things.

Nvidia GameStream - the company's cloud gaming platform for Shield - is also available through all BFGDs.