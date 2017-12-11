Nvidia Shield TV down to just £143 in UK, $149 in US for Christmas
Even considering the latest Apple TV 4K box, the Nvidia Shield TV is one of the most powerful streaming boxes around. And now it's dramatically cheaper for the build-up to Christmas.
The Android-powered Shield TV box is capable of streaming 4K HDR content, in up to 60fps, and play a whole stack of excellent games, including many exclusive to the platform. The remote only version is available until 24 December with a massive discount in both the UK and US.
There are hundreds of apps available for the Shield TV, including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and, of course, Google's own Play Movies store for 4K content.
The game controller is also available as a standalone extra for £59.99 (or $59.99 in the US) if you decide you do want one down the line.
If you'd rather wait a little longer, the full Nvidia Shield TV package, with remote and game controller, will be available at £30 off in the UK from 18 December.
Considering it's built around the same architecture as the Nintendo Switch, you can't go far wrong with adding an Nvidia Shield TV to your home entertainment setup.
