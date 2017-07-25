YouTube 360 videos come to Nvidia Shield TV Android box

When Nvidia first showed the latest iteration of its Shield TV Android streaming box it claimed it would be the first such device to come with 360-degree video support for YouTube.

Now that time has come and a YouTube app update is rolling out that brings that feature and more.

YouTube 360 enables you to use the Shield controller to scroll around supported videos to view them from any angle. Any videos that work with VR headsets can therefore also be watched through the Shield TV box on your television.

Other improvements include a refreshed user interface. The left-side menu on the YouTube app is more streamlined now, and the signed-in account holder is now displayed on the top-left hand side of the screen. It wasn't obvious which account was active before.

The trademark red YouTube bar is now gone from video playback, to give a cleaner presentation, while autoplay is now an option in settings rather than switched on by default, so you don't have to go straight into another video. And navigation through a clip is more intuitive, with the display Netflix-style thumbnail presentations of what you are skipping to.

If you haven't got the new YouTube app on your Nvidia Shield yet it'll be with you soon.