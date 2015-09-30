Nvidia Shield Android TV UK release date revealed: 4K60 streaming, GeForce Now gaming

Nvidia is finally ready to release its highly capable Android TV set-top-box in the UK and Europe, with the Shield TV being available from tomorrow, 1 October.

And not only is it a powerhouse microconsole that offers cloud gaming, PC game streaming and optimised Android games, but it is capable of 4K video streaming in 60 frames per second.

Both the standard Shield and Shield Pro Android TV boxes will be on sale online and in retail stores for £149.99 and £219.99 respectively, and both come with a Shield Game Controller in the box (although a dedicated remote control must be purchased separately). The only real difference between the two is that the standard Shield has 16GB of storage, while the Shield Pro has 500GB.

Both also have two USB 3.0 ports and a microSD card slot for further expansion.

They are each powered by Nvidia's own Maxwell-based Tegra X1 quad-core 64-bit processor, and have 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Gigabit Ethernet for wireless and wired connection to the internet. Bluetooth 4.1 is also on board and the socket on the rear is HDMI 2.0.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming box for under £100? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs new Chromecast and more

The boxes are powered by Android 5.0 Lollipop, and have all of Google's services available, including Google Play for app downloads. However, it is Nvidia's own services that makes it stand out from other Android TV boxes and sets.

GameStream enables users to stream their PC games to a separate screen and play them as if they are on the computer itself, while Shield Games offers Android titles that are either optimised for use on the Shield platform or even exclusive to it.

But the big new service as part of the Shield Hub is GeForce Now.

Previously called Nvidia Grid when offered in beta for Shield handheld and Shield Tablet owners, GeForce Now is Nvidia's cloud gaming platform that provides access to games streamed over the internet that can either be purchased outright or played as part of a monthly Netflix-style subscription.

A GeForce Now subscription costs £7.49 a month and there are around 50 games available from the off, including Warner's Lego and Batman: Arkham titles. More will be added in time and the first three months are free to new subscribers.

Pocket-lint will be reviewing the Shield Android TV in-depth very soon, but until then you can find out more on the device's dedicated webpage at shield.nvidia.co.uk/android-tv.