Nvidia's 4K Shield Android TV console is now available in two different versions

Nvidia said we could expect the Nvidia Shield Android TV console by May, and lo and behold - it's here.

The company has just announced you can order the device from its website as well as online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Nvidia's thin set top-box is a basically another version of the Shield Tablet. It's capable of running the same specially-developed Android games, for instance.

Apart from being compatible with existing Android TV games, Nvidia said it has about 20 exclusive titles and the ability to stream games via Nvidia's own GRID service. The Shield, which is powered by Android TV and the Tegra X1 with 3GB RAM, can also access services like Netflix and stream 4K video.

You can grab the Nvidia Shield in the US and Canada starting today. It costs $199, while a second version of the box, called Shield Pro, costs $299 and comes with an integrated 500 GB HD (it's also bundled with Borderlands: the Pre-Sequel). Both models feature a Shield controller and a HDMI cable.

If you want to get a remote with voice search, a stand, or maybe an extra Shield controller, you'll have to pay an additional $49.99, $29.99, and $59.99, respectively.

