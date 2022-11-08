Now finally comes to Android TVs and devices, plus Google TV

(Pocket-lint) - Now, the streaming service operated by Sky in the UK, is finally available on Android TVs, set-top-boxes, like the Nvidia Shield, and Chromecast with Google TV.

This means smart TVs from numerous manufacturers now have a dedicated application for the service - including Google and Android TV sets from Philips, Sharp, Panasonic and Toshiba.

All users have to do is download the latest version of the Now app from the Google Play Store and log in or sign up for a new account,

Now is different to many other streaming services in that you can purchase rolling subscriptions for different memberships, including Sports, Cinema, and Entertainment. You can therefore choose the content you prefer - whether that be live and on demand TV shows from channels such as Sky Atlantic and SKy Showtime, the entire Sky Sports line-up, or a wealth of current and archive movies.

There is also membership to Hayu available, with access to hundreds of reality TV shows.

Prices start at £4.99 per month for membership plans and can be cancelled at any time (only paying for the current month).

As well as Android TV, Now is available to view across many other devices - including iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Sony, PlayStation and Xbox.

Writing by Rik Henderson.