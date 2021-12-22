(Pocket-lint) - Now is offering a great festive Sky Sports deal that will give you Premier League and other live and on demand sporting events for just £25 per month.

Sports membership has more than 25 per cent off when you take this offer before 3 January 2022.

You just pay £25 per month over four months, ensuring you can watch all of Sky's Premier League matches and all the other Sky Sports channels until the end of April. You can also watch the entire World Darts Championship too.

Premier League matches that are live on Sky Sports over the festive period include Aston Villa vs Chelsea and Brighton vs Brentford on Boxing Day, plus title challengers Chelsea vs Liverpool on 2 January.

The deal is available to all new Now members and existing Sports Month members who are in the last 30 days of their current offer.

There is no contract to sign and customers can cancel at any time - only paying for the month in which they cancel.

You can find out more on the Sports deal and how to redeem the offer on the Now homepage here.

We also recommend that you purchase a Boost to up the image quality to 1080p and audio to 5.1. It makes a big difference when watching matches.