Sky's Now service to get a price cut, aggregate channel passes

(Pocket-lint) - The Now streaming service will cut the price of one of its most popular passes - Cinema Membership.

Currently priced at £11.99 per month, it will be slashed to £9.99 per month from July. That brings it in line with Now's Entertainment Membership, although that has also changed.

As well as top Sky channels, such as Sky Atlantic and Sky One, plus box sets from numerous sources, the Entertainment package now includes access to kids TV content. That was previously a paid-for extra as a separate pass.

That means shows from the likes of Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang are now included for the one monthly fee.

It's not all good news, however. Now Boost - the add-on that bumps the picture quality up to Full HD (from 720p) and audio to 5.1 (from stereo) - will be rising to £5 per month. It will also be required if you want to stream to three devices simultaneously. Without Boost, Now users will be restricted to streaming to one device at a time from July.

Sky previously told Pocket-lint that Now Boost could be improved further in future, with 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos distinct possibilities.

The Sports Membership plans are staying the same price as before: £9.99 for a day's access, £33.99 per month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.