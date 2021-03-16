Now TV is just Now now

  1. Home
(Pocket-lint) - Now TV has ditched the TV. In its name, at least. The streaming service from Sky is just Now, now.

As well as a new colour scheme and curvy logo, the service itself gets a shiny new look across its TV and mobile apps.

The traditional passes have been rebranded too, with the "pass" name also ditched. Each paid plan is renamed a Now Membership, although the categories are the same: Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and Hayu.

Boost is still available for £3 per month, to upgrade images to 1080p and audio 5.1.

As well as the TV service, internet packages are now called Now Broadband - which is partly why the name has been changed, we suspect.

"Now has always been the home of quality entertainment and our new brand evolution ensures that, even in a hectic world, no one misses out on the entertainment they love," said managing director at Now, Marina Storti.

"By moving from Now TV to Now, we marry our world-class quality with brilliant simplicity. This immediacy creates a true destination and community for those who love and live for the best entertainment."

You can check out all the new Now offerings on the official website right here.

