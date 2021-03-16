Now TV is just Now now

(Pocket-lint) - Now TV has ditched the TV. In its name, at least. The streaming service from Sky is just Now, now.

As well as a new colour scheme and curvy logo, the service itself gets a shiny new look across its TV and mobile apps.

The traditional passes have been rebranded too, with the "pass" name also ditched. Each paid plan is renamed a Now Membership, although the categories are the same: Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and Hayu.

Boost is still available for £3 per month, to upgrade images to 1080p and audio 5.1.

As well as the TV service, internet packages are now called Now Broadband - which is partly why the name has been changed, we suspect.

"Now has always been the home of quality entertainment and our new brand evolution ensures that, even in a hectic world, no one misses out on the entertainment they love," said managing director at Now, Marina Storti.

"By moving from Now TV to Now, we marry our world-class quality with brilliant simplicity. This immediacy creates a true destination and community for those who love and live for the best entertainment."

You can check out all the new Now offerings on the official website right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.