Now TV customers can now access Sky Sports on demand content

(Pocket-lint) - Now TV customers with a Sky Sports Pass can now access over 1,000 hours of on demand content. Previously, the pass only enabled access to live feeds from the Sky Sports channels.

From today though, live events will be available on demand afterwards to catch up on, while documentaries, news programmes and highlights packages will be available to stream from a new part of the Now TV menu.

This was already available on the web and mobile, but is now added to the big screen experience, such as through the Now TV Smart Stick, smart TVs and other streaming devices.

Once a fixture or sporting event has taken place, it will be available on demand for up to seven days. This includes all Premier League matches shown on Sky Sports.

The new section of the user experience is split into sports, so you can easily find the action you are most interested in.

Now TV enables access to Sky Sports (plus Entertainment, Sky Cinema and more) without the need for a contract. You can pay by day (if you want access to a specific match or event) or month. It usually costs £9.99 for a 24-hour pass or £33.99 for a month. However, there are often deals for new or returning customers.

For example, you can currently get a Sky Sports monthly pass for £25 per month for the first three months.

