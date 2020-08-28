Best Now TV shows and movies you cannot miss

(Pocket-lint) - Now TV is an amazing streaming service for box sets and movies, giving you access to hundreds of shows and the latest films on a no-contract basis.

You just choose a Now TV Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and/or a Kids Pass and get access to some of the best viewing around.

What's more, the Now TV app is available for pretty much every device you can imagine: Smart TVs, set-top-boxes, iOS and Android, games consoles and much more. So, here are our choices for some of the best shows and movies available on Now TV for you to watch. What are you waiting for?

Billi Piper stars as fading celebrity Suzie Pickles, who is brought back into the spotlinght when compromising, explicit photos appear of her online. Critically revered, the eight episode drama takes her through the different stages of shock and acceptance.

Possibly one of the best "superhero" films of all time, Oscar-winner Joaquin Pheonix plays Arthur Fleck, a full-time clown who slowly descends into madness as life deals him a sequence of bad hands. Batman's greatest villain, The Joker, emerges.

Based on the warped horror writings of HP Lovecraft, hence the name, this adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel is as much to do with racial segregation and injustice in 1950s America as it has the cthulhu mythos. An essential watch.

Quite possibly the best mini-series in modern times, Chernobyl pulls no punches in its telling of the true story of the Cherbobyl nuclear power plant's meltdown in the 1980s.

Due to the 19/20 season's delayed conclusion, there has been a very small window before the whole shebang is due to kick off again. You can watch matches each week on Sky Sports through Now TV.

Otherwise known as Ferrari v Ford in the US, Le Mans 66 documents the struggles of Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they attempt to build a race car capable of beating Ferrari's at the 1966 24-hour Le Mans.

2 September Now TV Pass: Entertainment

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams plays Kim, who must go on the run with her friends after a prank involving murderous gangsters goes horribly wrong. Luckily Kim is no stranger to firearms herself.

Very cute and cuddly, this animated movie from the team behind How to Train Your Dragon is an ideal watch with kids young and old.

Who hasn't heard of Game of Thrones. But if you haven't seen it yet, all eight seasons are available to catch-up on through Now TV.

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and the gang return for more zombie-based humour and larks.

Effectively a direct sequel to the comic books, rather than the big screen adaptation, Watchmen further explores the roles of superheros in a real-world setting. Written by Damon Lindelof (Lost), you can tell he not only has a love for Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons much-acclaimed graphic novel, but an understanding of what made it great in the first place.

Younger kids will love the return of the Care Bears to our screens. And their parents will love the nostalgia value.

The third Jumani film truly takes things to the next level, with halirous body swapping gags aplenty and great performances by Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

If you loved Tiger King, you can get even more background on Joe Exotic and the people his antics affected in this one-off documentary by Animal Planet.

You can see exactly why Rene Zellweger won an Oscar for her performance as Judy Garland in this charming, beautifully shot biographical movie.

Alongside The Sopranos and, in our opinion, Gangs of London (also on Now TV), Boardwalk Empire is one of the best gangster TV series around. Set in prohibition era US, it uses real-world characters and settings for its drama, but gives it all a Peaky Blinders style shine.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return to the franchise that made them both famous, with the former's Sarah Connor once again tasked with stopping an advanced Terminator unit from altering the future.

