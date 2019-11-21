For years, Now TV users have been calling out for an upgrade in HD picture quality and surround sound and it's finally arrived. Now TV Boost is a new paid add-on that introduces Full HD 1080p streaming and 5.1 Dolby Digital audio.

In addition, you get the ability to watch on three screens simultaneously (over the two offered normally) and 50fps video streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels for supporting devices.

Now TV Boost costs an additional £3 per month for those premium extra features and works with the Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and Kids Passes.

The only caveats are that it won't improve the video stream on the Sky Sports Mobile Pass, as that's capped at 720p for smartphone use anyway, nor the Hayu Pass at present (it is in the pipeline though).

The majority of Sky and partner channels will be available in 1080p - with just a couple of the Kids Pass channels not at launch. Much of the on demand content available will be available in Full HD too, with more being added to the service "every day".

To add Now TV Boost to your account, just head to the Passes section of your account page and click on the link at the bottom. You will be charged £3 per month and, like the Passes themselves, can cancel at any time.

"Now TV Boost is an important step in offering our customers a higher quality viewing experience," said Now TV's managing director, Marina Storti.

"It’s launching ahead of the Christmas season so you can enjoy the best and biggest blockbusters and box sets of the year, together with live coverage of your favourite sports in Full HD with surround sound."

Numerous devices are compatible with Now TV Boost, including the Now TV Smart Stick, Smart Box with 4K and the Now TV app on PS4, LG (but not 50fps) and Samsung TVs, plus Roku streaming devices.

Sadly, old Now TV boxes that were restricted to 720p output will not support Now TV Boost.

You can find out more on the official website here.