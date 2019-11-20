Now TV is getting into the Black Friday spirit with amazing deals across its streaming devices and content passes for new and existing customers alike.

As we reported recently, you can get yourself a Now TV 4K Smart Box with a one-month Entertainment Pass, one-month Sky Cinema Pass and one-day Sky Sports Pass for half-price - just £24.99. You can see that deal on Currys here.

However, there are also amazing deals on the Sky-owned service's other devices too.

You can get the Now TV Smart Stick, with HD video performance, plus one-month of Entertainment, one-month of Sky Cinema and a day Pass for Sky Sports for £15 from Currys too (normally priced £30).

Or, you can get the Now TV Smart Stick with one-month of Sky Sports for £20. View that deal on Amazon.

Those are all great deals for both new and existing customers.

If you haven't yet tried Now TV, there are some great online deals for you to kickstart your experience.

You can get one-month of Entertainment and Sky Cinema for just £14.99 - a saving of 29 per cent.

Alternatively, one-month of Entertainment, Sky Cinema and a one-day Sky Sports Pass is £19.99 - saving 35 per cent.

Or, you can opt for one-month of Entertainment, Sky Cinema and Kids for £16.99 - saving 32 per cent off the usual bundle price.

Sports fans also get a great deal, with six months of Sky Sports available on Now TV for just £20 per month. Consider it is usually £33.99 per month, that's a saving of 41 per cent.

You can see all the online bundle deals on Now TV's dedicated Black Friday page here.