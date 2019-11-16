Now TV 4K Smart Box with 4 Sky passes slashed to under £25

We've not quite reached Black Friday, but already the offers are appearing - with this bundle on the Now TV Smart Box and Sky passes dropping to its lowest price and saving you 50 per cent.

The Now TV Smart TV set-top box lets you quickly and easily add streaming services to your TV. Not only do you get access to Netflix (subscription needed) and YouTube (which support the 4K HDR functions of this box), and all the UK catch-up services, but this bundle comes with four Sky passes to redeem - meaning you can get access to some of Sky's premium content too through Now TV.

The four passes include: NOW TV 1-month Sky Cinema pass, NOW TV 1-month Entertainment pass, NOW TV 1-month Kids pass, NOW TV 1-day Sky Sports pass, giving you access to those services as part of the price - you can then decide whether you want to buy further passes in the future.

With Now TV, you buy those passes as and when you want them and there are no ongoing contracts, so if you just want access to Sky's movies for Christmas, or sports, then it's an easy way to do so.

The Now TV Smart Box is made by Roku and comes with a remote that supports voice control, making it really easy to find what you're looking for. If you're a fan of Sky's content then the Now TV Smart Box could be a great way to get it onto your TV.