Everybody is getting in on the March sales fun, and Now TV is no exception. It's offering some amazing deals on subscription Passes and Smart Stick bundles, starting with a 40% saving on a three-month Entertainment Pass for £14.47 - ideal for streaming Game of Thrones season 1 to 7, ahead of season 8.

Now TV is great if you'd like to get Sky TV, but don't to be tied to a contract or a dish.

If you like your films, you can get a two-month Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99 with 40% off the usual price, and there is also a three-month Sky Cinema Pass costing £20.68, saving 30%.

If want longer, then you are also catered for with a four-month Sky Cinema Pass for £21.98 with a 45% discount, and six-months of Sky Cinema comes in at £29.97 with a big 50% saving.

Looking for a bundle of Sky Cinema and Entertainment? You can get six months of both for £50.94, saving 50% - just in case there isn't a wide enough choice already.

After a device to play the Now TV content on? Then you are also covered, with up to 35% off a Now TV Smart Stick and different bundles.

A Now TV Smart Stick with two-months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema is just £19.99, and that's the same price of a Now TV Smart Stick with a one month cinema pass. But if you want Sky Sports for a month, that bundle will cost £29.99 all in.