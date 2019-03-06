  1. Home
Amazing Now TV deals gives you 50% off Sky Cinema

- Get the very latest and best Now TV deals

Everybody is getting in on the March sales fun, and Now TV is no exception. It's offering some amazing deals on subscription Passes and Smart Stick bundles, starting with a 40% saving on a three-month Entertainment Pass for £14.47 - ideal for streaming Game of Thrones season 1 to 7, ahead of season 8.  

Now TV is great if you'd like to get Sky TV, but don't to be tied to a contract or a dish. 

If you like your films, you can get a two-month Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99 with 40% off the usual price, and there is also a three-month Sky Cinema Pass costing £20.68, saving 30%.

If want longer, then you are also catered for with a four-month Sky Cinema Pass for £21.98 with a 45% discount, and six-months of Sky Cinema comes in at £29.97 with a big 50% saving.

Looking for a bundle of Sky Cinema and Entertainment? You can get six months of both for £50.94, saving 50% - just in case there isn't a wide enough choice already.

After a device to play the Now TV content on? Then you are also covered, with up to 35% off a Now TV Smart Stick and different bundles.

A Now TV Smart Stick with two-months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema is just £19.99, and that's the same price of a Now TV Smart Stick with a one month cinema pass. But if you want Sky Sports for a month, that bundle will cost £29.99 all in.

