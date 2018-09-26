Now TV device owners can now use Netflix on the platform.

A Netflix app is available to download for existing Now TV devices, including the Now TV Smart Stick. Just head to the App Store and install it to your My Apps section from there.

Not only does the app work and look as it does on all other platforms, you will see some Netflix shows highlighted on your home page, along with Sky's own content.

Conventional Now TV HD boxes and sticks will be able to access Netflix in high definition. However, if you have a Netflix Premium account and wish to watch shows and films in 4K HDR you might want to check out Now TV's other new offering: the Now TV Smart Box with 4K and voice search.

The Smart Box is a new device powered by Roku that is capable of playing Ultra HD content at up to 60fps and in HDR. Therefore, Netflix will work in 4K HDR on that device.

Like the Smart Stick, it also offers voice search capabilities so you can find shows, actors, directors or apps using the microphone on the remote control.

As well at Netflix and the Now TV passes, over 50 apps can be downloaded and used on the box. That includes BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 and UKTV Play.

The 4K Now TV Smart Box costs £45.99 and is available from nowtv.com.

A bundled package, with the box, plus one-month Entertainment, Kids, Cinema and a Sky Sports Day Pass will be available from major retailers, including Argos and Currys PCWorld for £49.99.