Now TV has always been a great way to get access to Sky Sports without a contract and now it has a mobile only deal that will give you live Premier League football matches and much more for just £5.99.

The Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass is just for smartphones. It will work on iOS and Android phones and for your £5.99 per month you get access to Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports News.

That means, as well as the footy, you can watch WWE, boxing, NFL, Rugby and other live sports, all streamed to your mobile device.

Unfortunately, that price does not include tablets. Nor can you cast the streams to a TV wirelessly or wired.

However, you can register up to four separate phones - with one being able to be watched at a time - and watch live in any of the EU member countries.

The pass is available for all new and existing customers.

If you do want to watch Sky Sports through Now TV on bigger screens, including tablets and TVs, you will need one of the other passes.

A Sky Sports Day Pass costs £7.99 for 24 hours access to all Sky Sports channels. A Sky Sports Week Pass will set you back £12.99 for seven days access. And a Sky Sports Month Pass is £33.99 for the month.

Each of those also includes the ability to watch across all devices that offer Now TV apps.

The Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass is available now from now.tv/sky-sports-mobile-pass.