Now TV adds third-party Hayu Pass to platform, could it be start of something bigger?

Now TV will soon add a new subscription pass to work alongside its Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and Kids Passes. However, unlike those, this is not centred mainly on Sky content.

The Hayu Pass, which is coming in early August in time for that start of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is the first pass dedicated to a third-party partner service. It'll cost £3.99 per month with no contract.

Hayu is a specialist streaming service for reality TV shows from the US. It is available as a dedicated app across multiple platforms, including smartphones, smart TVs and set-top-boxes.

Adding it to the Sky-owned Now TV experience is the first time Now TV is offering a separate paid option from within the same app and hub.

In many ways it is similar to Amazon's Channels approach. You can watch several paid "Channels" from within Prime Video if you subscribe to them individually.

What is interesting is that Now TV could offer more third-party services in future: "Now TV is always looking for new ways to deliver brilliant content to their customers," a spokesperson told Pocket-lint.

Imagine being able to watch Netflix on a £14.99 Now TV Stick, for example. It might be wishful thinking, but considering Sky will be integrating Netflix into its Sky Q platform in future, you never know.