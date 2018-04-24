Get a whole month of Sky Box Sets through Now TV for £3.50, including brand new Westworld

Now TV has discounted its Entertainment Pass and Sky Cinema Month Pass, so you can watch some of the very best TV box sets and movie releases.

To use either of the passes you will either need a Now TV box, Streaming Stick or the Now TV app installed on a compatible device. All you need to do then is buy the pass and redeem the associated code. The offer is only available to new Now TV customers, although if you currently subscribe, you could cancel and resubscribe to the service.

The Entertainment Month Pass has been reduced to £3.50 from the usual price of £7.99, and gives you access to over 300 TV box sets, including some of the biggest TV shows around such as Westworld - which has just launched season 2 - and Game of Thrones.

With the Entertainment Pass you can also access a number of live Sky TV channels, including Sky One, Sky Atlantic and MTV. You may even find the 11 pay TV channels included are all you need when combined with something like Freeview.

The Sky Cinema Month Pass meanwhile has been discounted to £4.99 from its usual £9.99 and lets you select from over 1000 movies, including a new premiere added every day. Recent additions to the library of films include The Dark Tower, Alien Covenant and Spiderman: Homecoming.

Once you have redeemed either pass, your account will automatically renew after a month, at which point you will pay the regular price of £7.99 or £9.99, unless you cancel.