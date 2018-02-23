Quick! Get a 2 month Sky Sports Now TV pass for £20 per month

Now TV is running a very time limited offer that lets you get a 2 month Sky Sports Month pass for £20 per month, saving you £13.99 per month. The deal is available now and ends on 25 February at midnight, so act fast if you want to catch some amazing sporting fixtures over the next couple of months.

With the Sky Sports Month pass on Now TV, you get full, unlimited access to Sky's complete suite of Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports F1. Sky has listed some of the exciting sports fixtures you will be able to watch within the two month period, including Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool vs Manchester United and Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The PGA Masters starts at the beginning of April, where Sergio Garcia will be looking to swing his way into another Green Jacket and the two month period even includes the first three races of the Formula 1 calendar. This year's F1 cars have been fitted with a new halo device to protect the drivers in the cockpit while a number of new regulation changes will ensure the 2018 is more competitive than ever.

The two months for £20 a month offer is only available to Now TV who don't already have an active Sky Sports Month pass subscription and they must be used consecutively. If you don't cancel the offer during the two month period, you will automatically be enrolled onto the regular monthly price of £33.99.

You claim this offer now by clicking here.