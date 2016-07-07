What is the Now TV Combo, how much does it cost and when can I get it?

Not only has Sky released a new Now TV Smart Box, but also offers a new contract-free home connectivity package.
The Now TV Combo from Sky encompasses a streaming service pass, unlimited broadband and a phone line.
Releasing such an all inclusive package without the need for a contract is a big move for Sky. It should help it go up against Freeview offerings and cheap internet providers. Here's everything you need to know.
Now TV Combo: What do you get?
Primarily the Now TV Combo package is an effective way of getting Sky's latest Now TV Smart Box. That means access to its many shows and movies plus live TV all via an internet connection or through an included digital TV tuner – something the original box didn't feature. Either way that means no need for a dish or major installation.
The box itself not only offers Sky content via streamed video, it also plays live TV over an aerial connection. Plus the box features over 50 apps like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub for catch-up TV, plus YouTube, Spotify and more.
The box also means you can pause and rewind live TV, by up to 30 minutes. There are over 60 free channels, 15 HD channels and up to 35 pay TV channels.
Beyond the box, this package will also offer a phone line and the unlimited broadband needed to stream content.
Lots of broadband services now have caps on data in order to offer low prices – something which would almost certainly be an issue when streaming high quality video over Now TV.
This comes in varying levels: Brilliant Broadband up to 17MB, Fab Fibre up to 38MB and Super Fibre with speeds of up to 76MB.
The extra channels you get with monthly passes (on top of the 60 live digital channels):
Entertainment Month Pass
- Sky 1
- Sky Living
- Sky Atlantic
- Gold
- Comedy Central
- Sky Arts
- ITV Encore
- Fox
- MTV
- Discovery Channel
- Channel 4 (also comes as part of digital TV line-up)
- ITV (also comes as part of digital TV line-up)
- Nat Geo Wild
- ABC Studios
Sky Cinema Pass
- Sky Movies Premiere
- Sky Movies Showcase
- Sky Movies Greats
- Sky Movies Disney
- Sky Movies Family
- Sky Movies Action & Adventure
- Sky Movies Comedy
- Sky Movies Crime & Thriller
- Sky Movies Drama & Romance
- Sky Movies Sci Fi & Horror
- Sky Movies Select
Sky Sports Pass
- Sky Sports News HD
- Sky Sports 1
- Sky Sports 2
- Sky Sports 3
- Sky Sports 4
- Sky Sports 5
- Sky Sports F1
Now TV Combo: How much is it?
The reason Sky is able to offer all this without a contract is because of how it's broken down. Owners of a Now TV box are able to subscribe to certain Sky packages monthly, much like a pay as you go phone works.
There's Sky Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and Sky Kids – all available as separate packages that you can pick up one month but leave the next.
Depending on what connection and packages you go for, prices vary. They start at just £9.99 per month, says Sky, but you also need to pay line rental for the landline. There is also a setup fee of £40 for Broadband or £50 for Fibre on pay as you go offerings.
Therefore, in reality you are required to pay line rental of £17.99 a month on top. That means the lowest package is going to cost you nearly £28 per month for basic broadband, phone and an Entertainment Month Pass.
It tops out at almost £70 for the top end Sky Sports package with Super Fibre internet connection.
If you go for all the packages (Cinema, Sports, Kids and Entertainment) and lowest broadband it'll total about £75. Or with the top end Super Fibre connection and all packages you'll pay around £90.
There will also be a super saver package which requires a 12-month contract.
The Sky Now TV Smart Box can be bought separately for £40.
Here are the prices and Now TV Combo packages in full:
- Entertainment Month Pass and Brilliant Broadband: £9.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £27.98 a month
- Entertainment Month Pass and Fab Fibre Broadband: £19.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £37.98 a month
- Entertainment Month Pass and Super Fibre Broadband: £24.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £42.98 a month
- Sky Cinema Month Pass and Brilliant Broadband: £12.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £30.98 a month
- Sky Cinema Month Pass and Fab Fibre Broadband: £22.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £40.98 a month
- Sky Cinema Month Pass and Super Fibre Broadband: £27.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £45.98 a month
- Sky Sports Month Pass and Brilliant Broadband: £36.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £54.98 a month
- Sky Sports Month Pass and Fab Fibre Broadband: £46.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £64.98 a month
- Sky Sports Month Pass and Super Fibre Broadband: £51.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £69.98 a month
- Kids Month Pass and Brilliant Broadband: £10.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £28.98 a month
- Kids Month Pass and Fab Fibre Broadband: £20.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £38.98 a month
- Kids Month Pass and Fab Fibre Broadband: £28.99 a month plus £17.99 a month line rental = £46.98 a month
Now TV Combo: When can I get it?
The new box and package deals are available from nowtv.com/combo now.