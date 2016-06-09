Now TV 4K box and "more" to be announced on 29 June

Sky has sent out press invites to an event on 29 June where the new Now TV box will be unveiled.

However, the new set-top-box, already revealed to be 4K-ready, will not be the only announcement. The invite states that there will be "so much more than that".

The invite arrived in the form of a snazzy video, the content of which we've screengrabbed and presented in our gallery above. It uses Now TV branding throughout and confirms the new set-top-box will be one of the topics of discussion.

The extra news looks to have something to do with the existing Now TV subscription packages, as the current entertainment, movies and sport passes are pictured in their iconic, coloured forms.

This could refer to the company's previous suggestion that the new Now TV box will also sport a digital tuner and become a direct rival to YouView. It will therefore offer the entire range of digital terrestrial channels, plus the Sky services supplied over the internet to effectively offer access to a Sky system without the need for a satellite dish.

It could even offer more than most with 4K Ultra HD connectivity and content on its way too.

We'll find out for sure on 29 June. Pocket-lint will be in attendance at the launch event and will reporting on any news that comes from it.