Now TV Kids Pass coming to give children their shows in the one place

Now TV will soon add an all-new subscription offering and it's just for children.

From 21 June, you will be able to pay £2.99 a month for a Now TV Kids Pass. It will give access to six live TV channels and all the box sets and catch up content to view on demand from Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, NickToons, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito, CBeebies, CBBC and Channel 5's Milkshake.

The dedicated section of the Now TV user interface will be designed specially for kids. It will have a space-theme, featuring new characters Dixie, Norbert and Jessie, who help guide children through the experience.

Navigation will be more picture-led, there will be immediate access to favourites, next episodes will auto-play and there will be plenty of parental controls to set, especially on the smartphone and tablet apps.

READ: Now TV Box (2015) vs Now TV Box vs Roku 2: What's the difference?

Shows like Adventure Time, Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol and the all-new series of Morph Sky is making will be available on the service.

One downside will be that Nickelodeon, Nick Jr and The Disney Channel will no longer be available as part of the Now TV Entertainment Pass.

They are currently available as part of the £6.99 subscription but will be switched onto the Kids Pass instead. You will therefore have to pay an extra £2.99 a month from 21 June if you still want to access them. That said, you do get so much more besides for the extra outlay.

Neo Geo Wild has also been added to the Entertainment Pass as an extra channel from today.