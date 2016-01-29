New, more advanced Now TV box coming soon - 4K anyone?

A new Now TV box has been announced that will sit alongside the existing model.

It will be coming later this year and although Sky has been light on details, the fact the box looks similar to the 4K Roku 4 recently launched in the States, rumours point to UHD compatibility for the new Now TV box too.

All Sky is saying at the moment is that it is more advanced than the existing model and that it is, indeed, made by Roku, like the previous devices. Sky owns a stake in the media streaming hardware manufacturer.

Existing Now TV box owners will also soon get a refreshed user interface.

From February, a new UI will roll out that will add a "number of great new features". These include editorial recommendations of content to watch across TV apps and pay TV services from Now TV.

There will also be a new Best of Catch Up section, also curated.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming box for under £100? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs Chromecast 2 and more

"The launch of our new homepage on the Now TV Box will make it easier than ever for our customers to quickly find and watch their favourite shows," said Gidon Katz, director of Now TV.

"And when the new Now TV Smart Box arrives later this year, it will be the perfect one-stop box to get a contract-free, flexible way of watching the best of pay TV and free-to-air content all in one place."

Pricing and exact release details for the new box are yet to be revealed.